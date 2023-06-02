LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works

FILE - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In your Sunday editorial you chastised the Democratic legislative leadership for opposing some of Gov. Joe Lombardo’s initiatives because he was elected and ran on some of these promises. Yet you strongly push back when President Joe Biden tries to keep his election promises that you don’t agree with.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but we also elected legislators who happen to be more Democratic than the GOP governor. One elected official cannot cry because a majority of the state voted for others who oppose him. Maybe while sheriff he got away with this, but this not how state politics works.