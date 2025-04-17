73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Lombardo shoots off his mouth

Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
On the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth ...
LETTER: It’s always about the rich
The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to ‘reset’ property taxes
Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Here I go again
Incoming CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert mouthes “thank you” to the school board trustees a ...
LETTER: Rinse and repeat at the Clark County School District
Tracey Howard Las Vegas
April 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

How disappointing to hear that Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo decided to bash his constituents by calling the people who protested Donald Trump stupid (Friday Review-Journal). He is supposed to represent everyone in this state, not just Republicans or the people who voted for him. He also spread the lie that the protesters were paid to be there. It’s beyond ridiculous.

This state deserves better representation than someone who purposely spreads disinformation and clearly doesn’t care about anyone who didn’t vote for him. Shame on him.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Here I go again
Rick Kern Incline Village

“Lockdown” Steve Sisolak may be back for another gubernatorial run.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump’s muddled message on tariffs
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

We need to recapture the lost wealth that previous presidents gave away and lost to these trading parties.

MORE STORIES