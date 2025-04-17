LETTER: Gov. Lombardo shoots off his mouth

How disappointing to hear that Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo decided to bash his constituents by calling the people who protested Donald Trump stupid (Friday Review-Journal). He is supposed to represent everyone in this state, not just Republicans or the people who voted for him. He also spread the lie that the protesters were paid to be there. It’s beyond ridiculous.

This state deserves better representation than someone who purposely spreads disinformation and clearly doesn’t care about anyone who didn’t vote for him. Shame on him.