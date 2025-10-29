LETTER: Gov. Lombardo should be careful in special session

Thanks should go out to Victor Joecks for warning Gov. Joe Lombardo not to be caught unawares of Democrat schemes

Thanks should go out to Victor Joecks for warning Gov. Joe Lombardo not to be caught unawares of Democrat schemes (Wednesday Review-Journal column). It takes an astute eye to see through the intricacies of political wrangling in Nevada politics. Mr. Joecks points out that, in calling a special session, the Republican governor might be doing something detrimental to the conservative cause.

In order to get the film industry onto Nevada soil, he may have to compromise with the lefties in our Legislature. That would be something that could very well come back to haunt the governor and Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony.

Sandra Jauregui, a Democratic assemblywoman from Las Vegas, has announced her intent to run for the lieutenant governor and is in favor of subsidies to attract the film industry to the Silver State. Therein lies the potential trap. The governor may get played by the majority Democrats if he’s not careful. That may well give them the heft they need to make inroads back into the governor’s office, which would bring progressive, California-like policies to Nevada.

If Gov. Lombardo is seen as compromising too much with the Democrats, he may weaken his chances of defeating, as Mr. Joecks describes him, “part-time” Nevada resident Aaron Ford, the Democratic attorney general running for governor. That would be very bad for Nevada.