Letters

LETTER: Gov. Lombardo’s sensible energy policy

Greg Naftzger Las Vegas
April 5, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference ...
FILE - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Thank you to Review-Journal reporter Jessica Hill for reminding us that Gov. Joe Lombardo is a Republican and is looking to shape our energy policy so that residents of Nevada do not end up like Californians and pay exorbitant energy prices while enduring blackouts in the summer (Wednesday Review-Journal).

It is safe to say everyone is in favor of utilizing renewable energy to its fullest capability, but not at the cost of crippling our access to energy, especially in the summer months.

As for the conservationists and energy advocates chiming in, how about an article on them exposing their intentions? Patrick Donnelly of the Center for Biological Diversity is so concerned about eliminating fossil fuels, but at the same time is there to block any new renewable energy projects. That is the definition of hypocrite, don’t you think?

Then there is the Nevada Conservation League official quoting some U.N. panel on climate change. Really? They should focus their energy on China and India, which do not care about climate change and continue to build coal-fired power plants at a high rate.

