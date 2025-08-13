LETTER: Gov. Newsom and the gender confusion club

The Review-Journal reported that California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to help men’s mental health. “Too many men and boys are suffering in silence,” he said.

Gov Newsom’s initiative may come as a surprise to many. After all, he is a card carrying comrade of the gender confusion club. Members of this bunch can’t even tell you what a women — or a man — is. They don’t promote policy bestowing special benefits on carriers of “toxic masculinity.”

Gov. Newsom also recently stated that men in women’s sport is unfair. Is it possible he is moving toward common sense, rationality and awareness of truth? Could this be Some New for Newsom?

Most will respond in the negative, pointing out that Gov. Newsom will say and do anything to further his obsessive goal of becoming president. It seems more likely that Gov. Newsom is attempting to hoodwink voters into thinking that he cares about constituents — even men — and that he believes in biology because he thinks it will get votes.

A caring governor aware of reality is a tough sell given his record.

Still, improved mental health could change the Golden State political landscape. The initiative may have already helped California. Perhaps the prospect of more mentally sound voters convinced Kamala Harris that she couldn’t win in such an environment, and she abandoned her campaign for governor. Who says Gov. Newsom never did anything for Californians?