LETTER: Gov. Sisolak and more lockdowns

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak states that he may have to re-instate lockdowns. People will have to stay at home, reducing nonessential travel. State and local governments will be deprived of fuel and sales taxes and, because people won’t be working, future tax collections will suffer. (Snark filter OFF.) Why don’t we just all kill ourselves and stop the virus dead in its tracks? (Snark filter ON.)

Seriously: If anything should be shutdown, it is the warren of boards, commissions and agencies that infest the government sector and seemingly become more ineffective the more they “work at home” while drawing their full salaries — salaries paid from taxes forced from the citizens (and voters) deprived of their incomes and wealth by a government (that’s you, Gov. Sisolak) that has/will kill more through its purported benevolence than it has saved from the Wuhan flu.