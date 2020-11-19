63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak and more lockdowns

Drew Kelley Goldfield
November 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak states that he may have to re-instate lockdowns. People will have to stay at home, reducing nonessential travel. State and local governments will be deprived of fuel and sales taxes and, because people won’t be working, future tax collections will suffer. (Snark filter OFF.) Why don’t we just all kill ourselves and stop the virus dead in its tracks? (Snark filter ON.)

Seriously: If anything should be shutdown, it is the warren of boards, commissions and agencies that infest the government sector and seemingly become more ineffective the more they “work at home” while drawing their full salaries — salaries paid from taxes forced from the citizens (and voters) deprived of their incomes and wealth by a government (that’s you, Gov. Sisolak) that has/will kill more through its purported benevolence than it has saved from the Wuhan flu.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
2
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
3
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
4
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
5
Resorts World hiring 6K workers
Resorts World hiring 6K workers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Democrats won’t put hands out on voter fraud
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

I’m not sure what the final counts will be, but wouldn’t it be better for all to know that this election was fair, honest and transparent?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Americans must stop the madness and division
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas

Regardless of what side you’re on, we have just been through the most polarizing four years ever witnessed by Americans since the Civil War.

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden, attend a service at the Philadelphia Korean War Memor ...
LETTER: Joe and Jill Biden as Woodrow and Edith Wilson
Richard Kimmell La Vegas

Ladies and gentlemen: For your enjoyment for the next four years, we give you President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, in the roles of President Woodrow Wilson and first lady Edith Wilson.