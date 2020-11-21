60°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak can’t control virus spread

Debra Krupp Las Vegas
November 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I agree with Victor Joecks’ Nov. 15 column regarding the Gov. Steve Sisolak’s belief that he can control the spread of a virus. Educating people on ways to strengthen one’s immune system would have a net positive effect on public health. Sunshine, fresh air, vitamin D, exercise and weight loss have no downside, whereas a lockdown surely does. Lockdowns lead to children falling further behind in their educational and social development, increased poverty and more despair and anxiety and the subsequent mental and physical health consequences.

It’s time for our politicians and public health experts to show some humility. I think our media could be a bit more helpful, too. We all know most COVID cases are not severe. Just broadcasting the raw numbers does not serve our communities well.

