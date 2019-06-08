LETTER: Gov. Sisolak correct to veto popular vote bill

This piece of ill-advised legislation was nothing more than an attempt to change election rules because the Democratic candidate didn’t win in 2016.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It is not often I give Gov. Steve Sisolak credit. Sometimes I believe he is nothing more than a stooge for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

However, I must commend him for vetoing a bill that would have awarded Nevada’s electors to the presidential candidate who obtained the most popular votes. In other words, if the voters in Nevada preferred the Republican candidate for president, but the Democratic candidate garnered more of the popular vote, then the Silver State’s electors would be rewarded to the Democratic candidate, therefore voiding the will of the Nevada people.

This piece of ill-advised legislation was nothing more than an attempt to change election rules because the Democratic candidate didn’t win in 2016.

And for those states that have signed on for this nonsense, they have essentially nullified any opposition to the candidate who obtains the most popular vote. Talk about being disenfranchised.

Kudos to Gov. Sisolak.