Miami-Dade County Department of Elections employee Elizabeth Prieto gathers vote-by-mail ballots for the August 18 primary election as the canvassing board meets to verify ballot signatures at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Doral, Fla. President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a "delay" to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

I stood in line at the Metropolitan Police Department for one hour and 40 minutes in the hot sun. I waited in line at the DMV on a Saturday in the hot sun for 3½ hours because the computers were so screwed up I couldn’t renew my registration. People still can’t get unemployment. Gov Steve Sisolak is supposed to be in charge, but he is the exact definition of feckless. Now we have mail-in voting. What could go wrong?