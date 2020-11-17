68°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak follows precautions … yet he still caught the virus

Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
November 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak says masks work to stop the spread of the coronavirus. I’m sure he wears his all the time, as do his family and staff.

Gov. Sisolak says to socially distance at least six feet apart. I’m sure he does this all the time, as do his family and staff.

Gov. Sisolak says to use hand sanitizer and disinfectant in the office and home. I’m sure he does this all the time, as do his family and staff.

Gov. Sisolak says do not go to crowded restaurants or gyms. I’m sure he does not go to restaurants — definitely not the gym — nor do his family and staff.

So how could he have gotten COVID-19? Say it isn’t so.

