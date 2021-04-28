LETTER: Gov. Sisolak follows the science by still wearing a mask

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to Debra Krupp’s recent letter: Our governor continues to wear a mask to support science and demonstrate that he cares for all Nevadans, not just himself. I have had both Moderna shots but continue to wear a mask in public because I care about you and all Nevadans. Until the vast majority of all adult Americans receive the vaccine and continues to wear masks, all of us will be held prisoner by science deniers and those who put their own selfish needs above the general good.