Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak has to make tough decisions during pandemic

William Lakas Las Vegas
November 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In response to Jerry Gordon’s Thursday letter concerning the logic of stopping food service after 10 p.m.: He’s right. It makes little sense. They should stop food service altogether until this pandemic is over. But I recall they did do that earlier, and it didn’t go over too well.

Also, I agree with the person who said it made little sense for a stay-at-home order when at the same time the governor tells out-of-towners to come visit the wonderful city of Las Vegas.

However, there is not a playbook on this pandemic thing, and I’m sure the governor is trying his best for all concerned. It seems we’ve taken the old adage one step further: Stop, look, listen — and ignore.

