LETTER: Gov. Sisolak needs a security detail

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

I was surprised to see Gov. Steve Sisolak had no security detail when he and his family were aggressively accosted at a local restaurant by a right-wing so-called “content creator.” There are just too many nut jobs out there. I can only imagine that the governor and his wife were terrified at not knowing what this very unstable person would do next.

The governor of Nevada deserves and needs a full-time security detail. The exposure Gov. Sisolak faced in this incident is an unacceptable and avoidable risk.