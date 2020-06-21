92°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak offers a pot get-out-of-jail-free card

Paula Phelps Henderson
June 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2020 - 9:32 pm

The June 19 Nevada section included a story on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s call for marijuana pardons. He is recommending we release “tens of thousands” of prisoners in Nevada jails for “minor marijuana possession.”

Let’s remember that Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has been open about the fact that his office plea bargains down more than 90 percent of the cases presented to him for prosecution. That means many of the tens of thousands of prisoners Gov. Sisolak wants to release are likely to have committed more serious crimes that were plea bargained to simple marijuana possession. Let’s keep an eye on our crime statistics.

LETTER: Learn from history, don’t destroy it
Cynthia Coletti Las Vegas

If you tear down our statues and remove and deface things that represent what happened in our past, how will future generations learn from our mistakes?