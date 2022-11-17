LETTER: Gov. Sisolak pays the price for his COVID stances

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaking in an undated photo at Mandalay Bay.

During COVID’s first and worst days, Gov. Steve Sisolak made the difficult decision, politically, to prioritize Nevadans’ lives above all else. The curve was flattened, the health care system held and the number of jobs initially lost all have been recovered. The casinos have made $1 billion in profits earned since.

Despite this success, and saving innumerable lives, the governor has been replaced. I am reminded of the ironic observation that, too often, no good deed goes unpunished.