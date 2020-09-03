90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak plays politics with ballot harvesting

Bob Anderson Las Vegas
September 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

If Gov. Steve Sisolak wanted to assure the public that his mail-in voting process has the necessary safeguards to prevent fraud, all he has to do is address the processes that the system’s opponents point out are weak. Explain to the public why the opponents are wrong. Instead Gov. Sisolak attacks the integrity of those of us who truly want a fair and honest system.

In my opinion, this new ballot harvesting system is weak and open to abuse and criminal activity. What are the safeguards to prevent cheating? Tell us, governor. Or better yet, let’s have a debate. Something the Legislature forgot to do.

MOST READ
1
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
2
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
3
Las Vegas woman charged with sexual assault of juvenile
Las Vegas woman charged with sexual assault of juvenile
4
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
5
Las Vegas judge accused of improper involvement in murder probe
Las Vegas judge accused of improper involvement in murder probe
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST