LETTER: Gov. Sisolak plays politics with ballot harvesting

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If Gov. Steve Sisolak wanted to assure the public that his mail-in voting process has the necessary safeguards to prevent fraud, all he has to do is address the processes that the system’s opponents point out are weak. Explain to the public why the opponents are wrong. Instead Gov. Sisolak attacks the integrity of those of us who truly want a fair and honest system.

In my opinion, this new ballot harvesting system is weak and open to abuse and criminal activity. What are the safeguards to prevent cheating? Tell us, governor. Or better yet, let’s have a debate. Something the Legislature forgot to do.