LETTER: Gov. Sisolak, protests and the coronavirus

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just days ago, Gov. Steve Sisolak was still talking about just partially reopening. He finally allowed worshipers to go to church — but, mind you, only 50 people at a time. Where did he get this magic number of 50? The Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer has a capacity of 2,200. The Guardian Angel Cathedral has a capacity of 1,100. Yet he will allow only 50?

The governor threatened the people of Nevada with arrest if they gathered in groups of more than 10. Then he encourages these demonstrators? What happened to all these edicts about social distancing?