Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak says budget cuts are coming

Darrell Lee Welch North Las Vegas
April 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I read with interest the Review-Journal story last week about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s notice to state officials that they are going to have to cut budgets drastically. I would have laughed had it not been so sad. They have no mechanism in place, nor the desire, to handle this job.

The schools have had every intention of demanding more money, come hell or high water. All you need to do is to look at the teachers union petition to raise casino taxes and the state sales tax.

What the governor will have to do is to expand online learning greatly. He will have to fully back school choice, including vouchers that would be a percentage of what the state spends per pupil. He will have to encourage home schooling, which has shown results. Unions won’t like it, but they won’t even police themselves so there goes their voice.

These measures may be dramatic, but they will take heat off school budgets.

