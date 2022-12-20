LETTER: Gov. Sisolak seeks to commute death sentences

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Before he leaves office in January, Gov. Steve Sisolak wants to commute all death sentences to life with no parole (Friday’s Review-Journal). As far as I’m concerned, that is just one more reason to be glad this clown lost the governorship in the recent election.

I’m sure the folks who have been the victim of a violent crime will be tickled to hear the news. Instead of eliminating the death penalty, why don’t we try something unique: actually carrying it out. Texas and a few other states have no problem dealing with this issue. Why should Nevada?