LETTER: Gov. Sisolak shields public employees during pandemic

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

I find it interesting that the governor is cutting the budgets of education and health but does nothing about the salaries of government employees. The rest of the state has taken a very large hit in earning potential because of the virus. Some have lost all earning ability and must count on unemployment, if they can get it. Shouldn’t everyone be equally affected? But I don’t see this as a concern of the governing elite.

Are we all equal in Nevada, or does this apply only to the working class? Or is this an example of a “let them eat cake” attitude?