LETTER: Gov. Sisolak should intervene when it comes to HOV lanes

The Review-Journal’s Dec. 20 editorial suggested a re-evaluation of the HOV concept because there was not a federal requirement for HOV lanes in Project Neon. Because the decisions were all made by the Nevada Department of Transportation officials, they should just remove all HOV lanes. Driving on the freeways provides ample evidence that the lanes are underused and there are crowded regular lanes during rush hours.

The increased average speed with the extra lanes will reduce emissions. This is especially advantageous for those living or working near the freeways.

If NDOT officials won’t rethink the HOV lanes, it is a great opportunity for Gov. Steve Sisolak to show leadership and get rid of the lanes – he is in charge. Most rush-hour drivers would be impressed by the governor taking decisive action and solving a major problem.