Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak should intervene when it comes to HOV lanes

Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas
December 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Dec. 20 editorial suggested a re-evaluation of the HOV concept because there was not a federal requirement for HOV lanes in Project Neon. Because the decisions were all made by the Nevada Department of Transportation officials, they should just remove all HOV lanes. Driving on the freeways provides ample evidence that the lanes are underused and there are crowded regular lanes during rush hours.

The increased average speed with the extra lanes will reduce emissions. This is especially advantageous for those living or working near the freeways.

If NDOT officials won’t rethink the HOV lanes, it is a great opportunity for Gov. Steve Sisolak to show leadership and get rid of the lanes – he is in charge. Most rush-hour drivers would be impressed by the governor taking decisive action and solving a major problem.

LETTER: Review-Journal stories provide perspective and appreciation
Joyce Cassen Henderson

Thank you for covering stories throughout 2019. The Review-Journal reporting on injuries, auto accidents and apartment fires burning and leaving residents without anything provides us an appreciation of plain everyday life. I am simply thankful for having enough food to eat, a roof overhead and to wake up in the morning and feel good.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The D.C. feud
Bob Markworth Las Vegas

New names for the major political parties.

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada needs stronger laws to prevent DUI deaths
Jerry Fink Las Vegas

Hardly a day passes without an article or two in the Review-Journal regarding drunken drivers causing “accidents” that maim or kill innocent motorists.

Rep. Susie Lee. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Voter not happy with Rep. Susie Lee
Bob Kaluza Henderson

Rep. Susie Lee attempted to nullify my vote for president of the United States. I don’t appreciate that.