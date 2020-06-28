LETTER: Gov. Sisolak takes his cues from California

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak continues to prove himself incapable of making the right decisions for our state. I cannot think of any issue he has steadfastly come out — for or against — on his own during his tenure in office. Instead, he follows the lead of others.

His go-to source for nearly all of his decision-making is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The most recent example comes with the news that Gov. Sisolak wants auto-emission standards that will, among other things, “require dealerships to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission vehicles” whether or not there is a demand for them. It’s rather disappointing that his administration would take this step, especially in the midst of the dire economic circumstances we are currently facing.

Rather than placing restrictions and demands on businesses, Gov. Sisolak and his administration should be doing everything they can to offer incentives to buy. Instead, he’d rather force his agenda down our throats so he can say he did something for our environment.

I am certainly in favor of taking steps toward creating a cleaner environment, but now is not the time to do so. But what do I know? I’m just a regular Nevadan citizen, and I cannot compete with the likes of Gov. Sisolak and his big brother, Gavin.