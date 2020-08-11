LETTER: Gov. Sisolak takes unnecessary shots at police

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saturday’s Review-Journal contained an article discussing the passage at the Legislature of two police reform bills that I agree with. In the article, Gov. Steve Sisolak said, “Nevadans should always feel safe in their own communities and confident that they will not have to fear for their lives from those that are charged with protecting them.”

Ninety-nine percent of police officers are good people, a credit to their department and the people they serve. The above comment was unfair to the 99 percent. It was unnecessary and unwarranted.