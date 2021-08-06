101°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak vetoes vital bill involving dentistry

Ed De Andrade Las Vegas The writer is president of the Nevada Dental Association.
August 5, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

The legislative session is a grind. Lawmakers, staff and advocates participate in hundreds of meetings, hearings and work sessions on important legislation.

Such was the case for Senate Bill 391, which passed with bipartisan support. The bill expanded access to oral health for thousands of Nevadans and included programs such as teledentistry and dental emergency response. More than two-thirds of Assembly members approved it, and it passed unanimously in the Senate.

SB391 succeeded because of the communication and collaboration of many. It’s an example of how the process should work.

Unfortunately, Gov. Steve Sisolak vetoed the bill on June 11. He cited a minor issue regarding a biannual committee meeting as his reason. Hundreds of people worked for months on this bill. Gov. Sisolak could have mentioned his negligible issue during the session, and it would’ve been easily resolved. Yet he refrained.

Effective leaders communicate, collaborate and engage. They motivate and inspire by treating people with respect and professionalism.

Gov. Sisolak’s veto limited access to care, and his reason falls outside the intent of the bill. That’s why we at the Nevada Dental Association humbly request that the governor communicate and collaborate moving forward.

