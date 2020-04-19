LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s church service edict and the First Amendment

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Gov. Steve Sisolak might want to review the Constitution before he starts closing houses of worship. His recent order is a violation of the First Amendment.

Having said that, churches can be and are regulated by myriad fire codes and other health and safety mandates. There is no reason churches could not be, temporarily, limited to a capacity that makes social distancing possible. Nor would it be unreasonable to require everyone attending to wear a mask of some sort. But to ban church services? That is a camel’s nose under a tent that I can’t see standing.