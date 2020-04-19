65°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s church service edict and the First Amendment

James T. Davenport Las Vegas
April 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak might want to review the Constitution before he starts closing houses of worship. His recent order is a violation of the First Amendment.

Having said that, churches can be and are regulated by myriad fire codes and other health and safety mandates. There is no reason churches could not be, temporarily, limited to a capacity that makes social distancing possible. Nor would it be unreasonable to require everyone attending to wear a mask of some sort. But to ban church services? That is a camel’s nose under a tent that I can’t see standing.

