LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s concern for citizen health is selective

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak said during his once in his “once in a full moon” press briefing on Monday that he supports the mail-in election legislation passed during the special session because he doesn’t want Nevadans to have to choose between their health and the right to vote.

It seems to me, however, that he doesn’t have a problem with citizens choosing between their health and their right to shop. He doesn’t have a problem with citizens choosing between their health and their right to gamble in a casino. He doesn’t have a problem with citizens choosing between their health and their right to go to the grocery store. He doesn’t have a problem with citizens choosing between their health and their right to work construction on an NFL football stadium. And the governor doesn’t have a problem with citizens choosing between their health and their right to go to a restaurant.

It seems to me that our governor and the Legislature do not want Nevadans to be able to express their right to vote in person freely and independently, which should have been the most important thing they wanted us to do. It is so easy to see through this Saturday morning massacre vote and what it will do to our election.