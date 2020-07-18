99°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s coronavirus restrictions seem arbitrary

Tx Vogler Las Vegas
July 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

What good are the governor’s nearsighted coronavirus restrictions? They target specific groups without adequate basis. He has shut bars to prevent the spread. But there is no action on casinos that ignore his rules.

A few casinos near the Beltway have not practiced distancing requirements, and one machine can make a profit greater than the fines imposed. Distancing is as or more important than masks. The rules are clear that you must wear a mask at all times in a casino, except when actively eating or drinking. But gamblers take off their masks to smoke at or near tables or other people. They blow their smoke everywhere, thus increasing the chance or infections. If one smokes, they should have to step outside.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has become nothing more than California’s political stooge.

