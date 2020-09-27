LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink

My heart goes out to the casino and hospitality workers who are unemployed.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

My heart goes out to the casino and hospitality workers who are unemployed. Gov. Steve Sisolak and his committee think they can micromanage this virus through mask mandates and controlling how business owners conduct their affairs. Our once flourishing city is near the point of no return.

It’s been more than six months, governor. You’ve been exercising your emergency powers with gusto. Your legacy will be one of societal alienation, economic destruction and the demise of the entertainment capital of the world.