Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak and a drug ban

Ron Stegner Las Vegas
April 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I did not vote for Gov. Steve Sisolak, but I agree to a point with his restriction on the drug hydroxychloroquine. If his intent is to make sure that doctors who work in hospitals have access to the drug, then I am in 100 percent agreement. But if there is no shortage of the drug and access is plentiful, the governor should rescind his order so all doctors can have access and help everybody fight this horrific virus.

