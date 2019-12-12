46°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak and food stamp rules

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
December 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In the Sunday Review-Journal, I read that Gov. Steve Sisolak is against the new rules mandated by the Trump administration regarding food-stamp recipients (“Food stamp changes threaten 80K Nevadans”). The administration estimates that 74 percent of the “work-eligible adults” without dependents are not working. Under long-standing rules, adults ages 18 to 49 who are “work eligible” and have no dependents can receive only three months of SNAP benefits during a three-year period if they do not meet the 20-hour-a-week work requirement. The new rule makes 6 percent the minimum unemployment rate for a county to receive a waiver.

So I ask our governor: What is wrong with these rules? If we continue giving away food stamps to “work-eligible adults” without restriction, we will just encourage people not to work.

Instead of motivating people to receive entitlements, let’s encourage them to be independent.

