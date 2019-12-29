LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak deserves credit for moving on dental board issue

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I was very pleased to read in the Dec. 21 Review-Journal story, “Governor appoints six to dental board.” I appreciate the investigation into the lack of transparency, oversight and accountability associated with some of Nevada’s occupational licensing boards.

Unfortunately my family has experienced firsthand (in another state) licensing boards that pretty much ignored wrongdoing by professionals they were supposed to oversee. It made me feel like the fox was guarding the chicken coop.

If citizens cannot have confidence that the licensing boards will uphold their standards, there might as well be no regulations at all. Laws/regulations are not effective if they are not enforced.

I am thankful to Gov. Steve Sisolak for stating that he is concerned over what appears to be a pattern of lax oversight and an aversion to accountability. It is a great first step in the right direction.