Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak deserves credit for moving on dental board issue

Poppy Helgren Henderson
December 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I was very pleased to read in the Dec. 21 Review-Journal story, “Governor appoints six to dental board.” I appreciate the investigation into the lack of transparency, oversight and accountability associated with some of Nevada’s occupational licensing boards.

Unfortunately my family has experienced firsthand (in another state) licensing boards that pretty much ignored wrongdoing by professionals they were supposed to oversee. It made me feel like the fox was guarding the chicken coop.

If citizens cannot have confidence that the licensing boards will uphold their standards, there might as well be no regulations at all. Laws/regulations are not effective if they are not enforced.

I am thankful to Gov. Steve Sisolak for stating that he is concerned over what appears to be a pattern of lax oversight and an aversion to accountability. It is a great first step in the right direction.

LETTER: Review-Journal stories provide perspective and appreciation
Joyce Cassen Henderson

Thank you for covering stories throughout 2019. The Review-Journal reporting on injuries, auto accidents and apartment fires burning and leaving residents without anything provides us an appreciation of plain everyday life. I am simply thankful for having enough food to eat, a roof overhead and to wake up in the morning and feel good.

LETTER: The D.C. feud
Bob Markworth Las Vegas

New names for the major political parties.

LETTER: Nevada needs stronger laws to prevent DUI deaths
Jerry Fink Las Vegas

Hardly a day passes without an article or two in the Review-Journal regarding drunken drivers causing “accidents” that maim or kill innocent motorists.

LETTER: Voter not happy with Rep. Susie Lee
Bob Kaluza Henderson

Rep. Susie Lee attempted to nullify my vote for president of the United States. I don’t appreciate that.