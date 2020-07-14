LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak is a gaming industry puppet

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proven once again that he is nothing more than a puppet to the powerful casino industry. He called a special session to figure out more ways to cripple services and possibly even raise taxes — all at a time when nobody can absorb more misery.

There have been steps he could have taken — enforcing a mask mandate much sooner and proposing an executive order to ban smoking in casinos — that may have helped people slow the spread of this runaway virus, but these things are unpopular with the gaming industry. So instead of starting a lottery in Nevada (which the casino industry has fought so hard against) to increase revenues and help schools, fire and police, he instead looks to make many suffer for one industry.

I guess, as the saying goes, you don’t bite the hand that feeds you.