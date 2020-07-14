99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak is a gaming industry puppet

James Bauer Las Vegas
July 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 13, 2020 - 9:11 pm

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proven once again that he is nothing more than a puppet to the powerful casino industry. He called a special session to figure out more ways to cripple services and possibly even raise taxes — all at a time when nobody can absorb more misery.

There have been steps he could have taken — enforcing a mask mandate much sooner and proposing an executive order to ban smoking in casinos — that may have helped people slow the spread of this runaway virus, but these things are unpopular with the gaming industry. So instead of starting a lottery in Nevada (which the casino industry has fought so hard against) to increase revenues and help schools, fire and police, he instead looks to make many suffer for one industry.

I guess, as the saying goes, you don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas economy, rocked by pandemic, faces end of federal benefits
Las Vegas economy, rocked by pandemic, faces end of federal benefits
2
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
3
Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding
Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding
4
Clark County adds 755 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada tallies 832
Clark County adds 755 new COVID-19 cases as Nevada tallies 832
5
Impairment, speed apparent factors in fatal crash near Summerlin
Impairment, speed apparent factors in fatal crash near Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Legislative Building. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985)
LETTER: Nevada Legislature meets in special session
Michelle Booth Las Vegas The writer is communications director for Education Nevada Now.

It is the responsibility of our legislators to shield our most vulnerable populations.