Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the public on COVID-19 in Nevada during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

So Gov. Steve Sisolak thinks that mandating vaccinated people wear a mask is a good way to encourage the non-vaccinated to get the jab? Good luck with that. I predict it will be wildly successful at convincing the vaccinated to vote for anyone but Gov. Sisolak when he comes up for re-election next year.