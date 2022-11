How long will he have to wait to get his unemployment?

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at the Capitol, in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will be out of a job in January. If he files for unemployment, it would be ironic if it took two years for him to get his first check. What goes around comes around.