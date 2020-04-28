82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak needs an engineer at his news conferences

Douglas French Las Vegas
April 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2020 - 9:15 pm

On top of the big “meh” provided by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s presser on April 21, it’s hard to have confidence in a government that puts on briefings with such amateurish sound quality. Nixon’s Watergate tapes are clearer. The governor sounded like he was speaking from the bottom of a mine shaft. A few on his staff didn’t know how to turn on their microphones. This was followed by a Q&A session rife with garbled audio, missed connections, uncomfortable silences and anxious looks.

There must be some furloughed sound engineers who can lend the governor a hand for his next briefing.

MOST READ
1
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
2
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
3
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
4
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
5
Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president
Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Business need to return cash from canceled events
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas

Airlines, concerts, sporting events, third parties (i.e. StubHub), etc., continue to hold millions of dollars of the public’s money at a time when they need it most.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The coronavirus checks
Ray Ahlbrandt Henderson

Those who don’t need the help should donate to those who do.