LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak needs an engineer at his news conferences

On top of the big “meh” provided by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s presser on April 21, it’s hard to have confidence in a government that puts on briefings with such amateurish sound quality. Nixon’s Watergate tapes are clearer. The governor sounded like he was speaking from the bottom of a mine shaft. A few on his staff didn’t know how to turn on their microphones. This was followed by a Q&A session rife with garbled audio, missed connections, uncomfortable silences and anxious looks.

There must be some furloughed sound engineers who can lend the governor a hand for his next briefing.