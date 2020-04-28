LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak needs an engineer at his news conferences
Can you hear me now?
On top of the big “meh” provided by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s presser on April 21, it’s hard to have confidence in a government that puts on briefings with such amateurish sound quality. Nixon’s Watergate tapes are clearer. The governor sounded like he was speaking from the bottom of a mine shaft. A few on his staff didn’t know how to turn on their microphones. This was followed by a Q&A session rife with garbled audio, missed connections, uncomfortable silences and anxious looks.
There must be some furloughed sound engineers who can lend the governor a hand for his next briefing.