LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak needs to finish the job with the dental board

What is happening at the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners is an outrage (“Nevada dental board staff still on job despite being terminated,” Saturday Review-Journal). I commend Gov. Steve Sisolak for stepping in to get the board cleaned up, but I would ask that he push the process faster.

The board is necessary to protect the citizens of Nevada against unscrupulous dentists. With the board unable to meet a quorum to fire the executive director and the general counsel, the problem is getting only worse. It’s time for Gov. Sisolak to finish cleaning house and kick out the overpaid executive director and general counsel who are defying him and the will of the people of the great state of Nevada.