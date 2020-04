Aerial view of housing construction sites at The Peaks, a new development at Lake Las Vegas, that overlook the Las Vegas valley on Monday, April 17, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

In response to Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s position on opening Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he wouldn’t let economic questions factor into his decision. Yet in an April 13 RJ story, Gov. Sisolak said he let mining and construction sites stay open because he “didn’t want another 100,000 filing for unemployment right now.” That sounds like a decision based on economics and not science.