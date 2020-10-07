75°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak puts the screws to adult-oriented businesses

Michele Tombari Las Vegas
October 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Sept. 30 article “Restrictions relaxed” didn’t tell the whole story about the state’s current response to COVID-19. The article fell short by not reporting about the businesses the governor still mandates remain closed.

Nevada has specifically ignored the adult entertainment industry, as these are the only businesses still closed. I don’t know why the science that allows every other type of business to be open would not also allow at least some adult entertainment businesses to open.

Why is a dancer providing live entertainment in a casino safe for the public, while a dancer providing live entertainment in an adult establishment is not? Couldn’t the state give similar guidance to allow a safe experience? Or could it be the governor’s personal preference has helped keep these businesses completely shuttered since March, targeting these legitimate and licensed Nevada businesses for bankruptcy?

