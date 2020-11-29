42°F
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak puts the state in a ‘pause’

Jim Armbrust Las Vegas
November 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
My wife and I had to stop at our local grocery for a few things and agreed to meet at the check-out. When my wife showed up, she said that there wasn’t a single role of toilet paper on the shelves. The Review-Journal wouldn’t print what the check-out people said about Gov. Steve Sisolak. He announced that he might call for another lockdown. Within a few hours there was a run on toilet paper. He then said he was going to “pause,” whatever that means.

The first lockdown didn’t work. It only cost small business owners money and instilled fear that they would have to close their doors.

The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over expecting different results. So it is with Gov. Sisolak.

