Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak says higher taxes will be only “short term”

Paula Phelps Henderson
July 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Tuesday’s Review-Journal led with an article regarding Gov. Steve Sisolak’s willingness to consider tax increases during the special legislative session. He says that such moves would be “short-term, stopgap measures.” Don’t believe it. The governor and legislative Democrats have already proven that “sunset provisions” mean nothing to them. They will simply invalidate these provisions and allow the tax increase to continue in perpetuity.

