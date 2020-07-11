LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak says higher taxes will be only “short term”

With newly sworn Attorney General Aaron Ford at his side, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs his first executive order. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s Review-Journal led with an article regarding Gov. Steve Sisolak’s willingness to consider tax increases during the special legislative session. He says that such moves would be “short-term, stopgap measures.” Don’t believe it. The governor and legislative Democrats have already proven that “sunset provisions” mean nothing to them. They will simply invalidate these provisions and allow the tax increase to continue in perpetuity.