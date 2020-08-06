LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak should allow Nevada bars to reopen

It can be done safely — and the state needs the revenue.

Closing down all the bars inside and outside the casinos will do nothing but put people who need to work out of work. The state needs the tax revenue. People need paychecks. Keeping the bars closed will put many of them permanently out of business. It needs to be drilled into people’s heads to keep the masks on and to keep on handwashing and using sanitizers.

I have been in a local casino each day since June 4. One way to keep people from removing their masks is to stop allowing people to smoke in bars and casinos. I see lots of people who smoke, and they have their masks off while they are smoking.

Smoking is not a necessity, so if you want to smoke, go outside and you can take your mask off as long as you follow social distancing guidelines.

So come on, Gov. Steve Sisolak, get Nevadans back to work and get the taxes flowing. We all need this. If you follow the rules, you won’t get sick. I’m proof of that.