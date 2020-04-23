LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak, sound science and the economic calamity

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Like many of us who have been furloughed in this crisis, I watch many of the briefings by our leaders. I was listening to Gov. Steve Sisolak speaking last week about Nevada’s plan (no real plan, apparently) to reopen. He said his decision will be based on advice from medical experts and scientists and not on politics. Nowhere did he mention the economy and how it is impacting Nevadans.

I recognize the value of taking advice from the medical experts. But I also feel there is a psychological and financial detriment to not getting back to our lives to some degree. I am pretty sure when Gov. Sisolak said “not politics” he was referring to our president making reference to getting the economy up and running as soon as possible, I don’t call that politics, I call it optimistic perspective and giving people hope and vision for not just survival but for life as we want it.