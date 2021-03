Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Regarding the recently reported proposed “innovation zones,” perhaps Gov. Steve Sisolak should do some good research on the words for the song “16 Tons” and why they were sung. Among the performers who sang it was Tennessee Ernie Ford. Obviously, the current proponents don’t know their history or don’t care about how company towns enslaved their workers. Will history repeat itself?