LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak won’t reopen Nevada

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Economic Non-Recovery team met and give little positive hope toward reopening Nevada (Wednesday Review-Journal). Gov. Sisolak stressed that Nevada is now in “Phase Zero” of its economic rebound efforts and provided few details of how we can move our clobbered economy into Phase One.

No firm date when the first businesses can expect to reopen, a process he said would depend on the state’s progress toward an array of testing and containment criteria set by state and federal health experts. Now that sounds scary and unclear.

No mention was made of opening up different areas of the state or allowing any outside activities (which would greatly increase our mental well-being) such as tennis or golf or opening parks and beaches.

In closing, there was no enthusiasm from the governor or his team to move out of Phase Zero.