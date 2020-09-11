LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak’s eviction mandate a hardship for landlords

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

The extension of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s no-eviction order — which allows renters to live free while landlords are forced to absorb several of the renter’s living expenses — may force me and others into bankruptcy.

I am 82 years old and depend on rent from my house in order to survive. In the past six months, my renter has lived rent free in my rental house. This has caused a burden on my ability to live on a teacher’s fixed retirement budget. I am also required to pay my renter’s trash bill, sewer bill and other costs.

Per Gov. Sisolak’s emergency order, my renter is not legally bound to pay any of these expenses. My renter continues to work and receive compensation from his job while I struggle to put food on the table. There are programs my renter can apply for to help him pay the rent. But because of the wording in the order, he is not required to apply for these programs and has no motivation to do so because there are no consequences if he doesn’t.

I would sell the rental house so I can pay my expenses, but I am informed nobody will buy the house at this time. If a buyer were to purchase my rental house, he or she could not occupy it as long as my renter wants to live there. Who would purchase a house under these circumstances? The house would turn into a money pit for the buyer — just as it currently is for me.