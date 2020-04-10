55°F
Letters

LETTER: Government checks going out to help Americans weather the crisis

William H. Isaac II Henderson
April 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Many Americans will soon get government checks to help them financially weather the loss of their jobs, reduced work hours and other challenges as our country tries to stem the spread of the coronavirus. I am sure, however, that not everyone qualified for a check is really in need of it.

There should be a way to “opt out” of the payment through the IRS. This would help lessen the $2 trillion increase to our national debt.

Because we weren’t given that option, I would encourage everyone who isn’t in real need of the stimulus money to donate it to one of the charities set up for the present crisis.

