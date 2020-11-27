LETTER: Government COVID vaccine mandates aren’t viable

NIAID-RML via AP

In response to the Nov. 21 letter, “Shot mandate,” from Stuart Lipoff:

Mr Lipoff demands that the government mandate COVID vaccinations using “incentives” such as withholding licensing to professionals, teachers, food handlers and hairdressers and making employment and school attendance conditional as well, among other ideas. So an iron fist in a silk glove is disguised as an “incentive”? When it’s used to caress your face as motivation to get vaccinated, are those teeth you spit out? Oh, and how long before the ID card verifying your compliance must be carried and what other “compliance” will be required and demanded on your “papers”?

In a free country, we can do better than walk down this road. Let’s get smart and respect our freedoms and each other.