LETTER: Government employee retirement

Barton Alexander Henderson
July 23, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In a recent letter to the editor, Dayle Lipman complained about the cost of government employee retirement. Most of these employees went to work for their departments fully knowing in advance what their retirement benefits would look like. To change the benefits after the fact would be a disservice to people who have dedicated their lives to serving the public.

Additionally I retired in March 2024. I have researched and discovered that I will receive retirement increases only after five years. That increase will be 2 percent a year. How would you like that retirement program?

