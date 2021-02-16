LETTER: Government employees need to go back to work

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I am getting sick and tired of our school board, school administrators, government employees and on and on making one excuse after another for getting their pay and not doing their work. When you don’t meet with your public, you are not doing your work.

Get your vaccines ahead of everyone, and then get your butts back to work. Open the schools full time and maybe let us enter your governmental offices. Otherwise, just permanently close down the schools, colleges and government, and we can do it all online with a massive cut of personnel across the board. Let’s do that.