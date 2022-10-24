LETTER: Government fails in comparison to the private sector

A Department of Motor Vehicles sign in Las Vegas is seen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Did you ever hear of a hospital closing down for a day or two? Critical private-sector institutions have redundant systems and continue to serve their customers through hardship.

Our Nevada government apparently had a fire in one spot and that closed down every DMV facility and the entire website and you can’t even send them an email. The DMV’s communication plan was a hand-written sign on the Henderson facility that said, “The building is closed today, sorry for the inconvenience.”

Citizen victims have already forgotten the unemployment department’s debacle in its handling of claims during the pandemic. Perhaps student migration from our worst-in-the-nation school system is connected to systematic governmental incompetence.

Elections won’t change things. Our government accepts a single point of failure, a hand-written sign takes the place of representatives at the building to explain the situation and a complete shut-down is the only response because they have no pressure to do anything differently or get any better. Regardless of their level of service, they still get paid and don’t get replaced.

All of this as people are more dependent on government. Hospitals are critical, but so is the ability to drive a car which must be sanctioned by the same people who can’t answer the phone. The saying goes that we get the government we deserve.